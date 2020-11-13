Video Credit: KDRV - Published 5 days ago

Even though the Coats for Kids campaign has gone virtual this year, community partners like RE/MAX Integrity are still helping us to ensure that kids in need get warm winter coats.

RE/MAX Integrity helps with virtual Coats for Kids campaign

Pass is one of our partners for coats for kids.

Remax will be delivering brand new coats to the boys and girls club in grants pass for distribution.

Joining us now to talk about this year's campaign is tiffany johnson.

Thank you for joining us.

-- have you been able to talk with boys and girls club about the need for coats this year?

-- remax has been involved with this campaign for awhile.

How is this year going to be different from previous years, and how might it be easier for folks to contribute?

--you witnessed the difference a new coat can make in a child's life.

Can you please share what that is like so folks understand how important this is?