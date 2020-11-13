Video Credit: KHSL - Published 33 seconds ago

One dance studio in Chico is faced with Coronavirus challenges

Tapped out... tapped out... with coronavirus cases on the rise - we check in on a local studio..

Where dancers can follow their passion..

6:30 open coronavirus cases on the rise as california reaches 1 million confirmed cases.

Good evening im alan marsden.

And im debbie cobb.

Butte county reporting 53 new cases today.

These are numbers from both tuesday and wednesday..

Because of veterans day -- the county now has more than 33- hundred cases - along with 56 deaths.

167 people are in isolation - and 31- hundred have recovered from the virus.

The coronavirus has limited sports and other physical activities..

Like dance.

Action news now reporter dani masten was at 'hype dance studio' today and shows us what careful 'steps' they've taken to make sure dancers can get past the covid obstacles.

### dani ll hype dance studio here in chico has been faced wth many challenges of opening and closing over and over again.

----nats of dancing-- pkg script sarah schneeweis/ owner of hype dance studio "people would be so excited that dance was back and then we would have to close down again."

Owner of hype dance studio sarah scheenweis (shnee-wice) has had her chico studio for 17 years but says the cornavirus has made it difficult to continue to operate sarah schneeweis/ owner of hype dance studio "this class was cancelled, we are doing this one on zoom, this one is not..making sure that all the students knew when to come...the families were coming in and we were like getting students and losing students."

But she's thankful her studio is open for now..

Sarah schneeweis/ owner of hype dance studio "it means the world to me to be open again.

I don't feel like life is complete in my world and all my families and students worlds without dance."

Dani stand up inside of the dance studioã there are x's on the floor so that students will stay socially distanced and are also requiring students to wear a mask while dancing.

Sarah schneeweis/ owner of hype dance studio "each of our dance studio spaces has been blocked out where if you fill the capacity, everyone will at least still be six feet apart."

Student tatum vittito says although there have been many challenges..she is able to find the silver lining.

(nats low potted up here--) "i am still having a normal schedule for the most part at dance so it feels really good to just come here and let myself be out there and express everything and kind of just let it go."

Dani ll tag hype dance studio has been working to put together a virtual dance experience to share with the community that promotes healthy active kids doing what they love and in a safe way.

In chicoãi'm dani masten, action news now, coverage you can count on.

The virtual dance experience will be released on sunday and can be accessed at hype dance studio dot-com.