The psychology of inequality and political division | Keith Payne
"If we want to fix our politics, we have to do something about inequality," says social psychologist Keith Payne.
Showing how economic inequality changes the way people see and behave towards one another, Payne helps explain the rise of the political polarization that's slicing up society -- and challenges us to think twice the next time we dismiss someone for the sake of politics.