OREGON STAYS BLUE IN ELECTION, BUT THE POLITICAL ATMOSPHERE IS CHANGING

According to experts, many of Oregon's key races in the general election went to the Democrats by wider margins than expected, but ongoing concern over President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud without evidence signal a different kind of change.

By all accounts, voter turnout in oregon was extremely high for the general election this year.

Official results still have yet to be certified, but many key races across the state went to the democrats by larger than expected margins.

< the state's latest numbers show that more than 80 percent of registered voters sent in their ballots... o-s-u experts say that with those high numbers, comes an advantage for democrats due to registration numbers outstripping those of republicans.

"the race between peter defazio and alekskarlatos, people expected that to be much more competitive than it was is in large part driven by the fact that so many people turned out."

"chris: they expect oregon's turnout rate to be even greater than other states-- in part because of mail in voting, and automatic registration policies" "the state of oregon has just done so much to make it easy to vote for people who don't turn out in elections."

While voting rates of both registered democrats and republicans rose this year, the number of unaffiliated voters dropped.

"i wonder to what extent that is continuing to show a lag of the engagement of that group versus the other people in this highly partisan situation in national politics."

What it could mean for oregon in an age of increasing polarization-- isn't yet clear.

