Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 5 minutes ago

Does he look like another famous quarterback?

We profile the "backup" quarterback that has taken Bradley Central to the playoffs this year.

Make-up date.

Bradley central lost star quarterback javin burke to a season ending shoulder injury in their first game of the year.

But the bears offense hasn't seemed to miss a beat as back-up aiden mcclary took over.

He has the bears in the second round of the playoffs friday against maryville with an 8-3 record.

Floyd:"you know he has really run our offense well.

I think he's a major reason we're in the position we're in."

What mcclary has done has been remarkable.

He had no spring snaps or 7 on 7 snaps this summer at quarterback.

Then he was thrown in the fire in the bears first game, and he has started all the rest.

Floyd:"he has a lot of composure.

He's a very good athlete.

He's a three sport guy.

He's a winner.

That's the biggest thing.

He has always had the ability.

He has had the confidence because he has played other positions on the field, so for him, it was just a position change.

It wasn't that big of a deal."

Reporter:"coach was saying you play all three sports.

Do you think that helps you all at quarterback in any way?"

Mcclary:"um.

Definitely the throwing for baseball.

It's a little big different, but it keeps my arm in shape all year round."

Mcclary has thrown for nearly 1,500 yard and has accounted for 18 touchdowns.

Floyd:"i think the biggest thing he did is what he didn't do.

What i mean by that is he just went in and was aiden.

He didn't try to be javin or try to be any other quarterback.

He knew his strengths."

Of course it didn't hurt that mcclary has a stud running back in javon burke.

Floyd:"our run game is obviously a huge key to aiden's having success as well.

But that's what it is in a team sport.

Any offense you look at in football if they're successful, there's probably a good running game along with a good quarterback and a good group of receivers."

And if you're thinking, doesn't mcclary look like a certain famous college football player.

Reporter:"do people tell you that you look a little bit like trevor lawrence with the hair and stuff?"

Mcclary:"yeah.

I ge that all the time."

Reporter:"what do they say?"

Mcclary:"they just say that.

Ask me when i'm going