Latest Minnesota AP prep football poll

Two area teams sit at No. 1

"*p poll rankings are out.

In 5a ?

"* owatonna ranks tenth while mayo receives votes.

In 4a ?

"* kasson?

"* mantorville enters the poll at number eight while byron receives votes.

In 3a ?

"* lourdes moves up one spot to number eight.

In 2a ?

"* caledonia's season is over but they go out as number one while chatfield falls to seventh.

In class a ?

"* bloomig prairie remains top dog.

And in nine man ?

"* grand meadow jumps to first while lanesboro receives votes.

Section seeding is expected to be