Investigation into Epstein plea deal Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:06s - Published 3 minutes ago Investigation into Epstein plea deal A Justice Department review of the controversial non-prosecution agreement with the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein concluded former Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta exercised "poor judgment" in handling the case, according to a summary of the report released Thursday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend