Trump Receives Push Back On Election Fraud Claims From DHS
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:03s - Published
4 minutes ago
Trump Receives Push Back On Election Fraud Claims From DHS
The agency shot down Trump's claims of voter fraud, calling the election "the most secure in American history."
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Former President Barack Obama slammed Republican officials for condoning President Donald Trump's...
Upworthy - Published
5 hours ago
In his first press conference since being projected winner of the 2020 election, President-elect Joe...
Mediaite - Published
2 days ago Also reported by •
NYTimes.com
Gun and ammunition found at home of Staten Island resident arrested for social media posts advocating...
Haaretz - Published
2 days ago
Related videos from verified sources
Department Of Homeland Security Says Election Was Most Secure Ever The Department of Homeland Security says the election was the most secure ever, despite President Donald Trump's fraud claims. Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama spoke exclusively to "60 Minutes".. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:24 Published 48 minutes ago
Karl Rove: No Evidence Of Voter Fraud Karl Rove is a long time GOP operative. He is just the latest Republican to break with President Donald Trump over his claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. The Trump campaign has been waging.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35 Published 13 hours ago