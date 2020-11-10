Global  
 

Trump Receives Push Back On Election Fraud Claims From DHS

Trump Receives Push Back On Election Fraud Claims From DHS

Trump Receives Push Back On Election Fraud Claims From DHS

The agency shot down Trump's claims of voter fraud, calling the election "the most secure in American history."


Obama: Trump's election fraud claims delegitimize 'not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally'

Former President Barack Obama slammed Republican officials for condoning President Donald Trump's...
‘An Embarrassment’: Biden Says Trump’s Election Fraud Claims ‘Will Not Help the President’s Legacy’

In his first press conference since being projected winner of the 2020 election, President-elect Joe...
White supremacist who echoed Trump election fraud claims arrested for death threats

Gun and ammunition found at home of Staten Island resident arrested for social media posts advocating...
Department Of Homeland Security Says Election Was Most Secure Ever [Video]

Department Of Homeland Security Says Election Was Most Secure Ever

The Department of Homeland Security says the election was the most secure ever, despite President Donald Trump's fraud claims. Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama spoke exclusively to "60 Minutes"..

OREGON STAYS BLUE IN ELECTION, BUT THE POLITICAL ATMOSPHERE IS CHANGING [Video]

OREGON STAYS BLUE IN ELECTION, BUT THE POLITICAL ATMOSPHERE IS CHANGING

According to experts, many of Oregon's key races in the general election went to the Democrats by wider margins than expected, but ongoing concern over President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud..

Karl Rove: No Evidence Of Voter Fraud [Video]

Karl Rove: No Evidence Of Voter Fraud

Karl Rove is a long time GOP operative. He is just the latest Republican to break with President Donald Trump over his claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. The Trump campaign has been waging..

