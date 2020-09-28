Emily Harrington Becomes First Woman to Free-Climb El Capitan's Golden Gate Route In Under 24 Hours
Record-setting climb at YosemiteEmily Harrington is being celebrated for becoming the fourth woman to free-climb Yosemite National Park‘s famous El Capitan within a day. And she’s the first woman to do so via a very challenging..
Bungling driver and passengers rescued after following GPS app straight into a canalA bungling driver and his two passengers had to be rescued after they followed a GPS app into a fast-moving canal.
Three people, including the driver, were travelling to a friend's house in Phrae..