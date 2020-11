Car show honors victims killed by distracted drivers

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:35s - Published 2 minutes ago

November 13th marks one year since couple killed in Oro Valley crash

TOMORROW MARKS ONE YEAR --SINCE A COUPLE DIED IN A CARCRASH -- IN ORO VALLEY.INVESTIGATORS SAY THE DRIVEROF THE CAR THAT REAR ENDEDTHEM -- MAY HAVE BEEN TEXTING.NINE ON YOUR SIDE'S ROGELIOMARES SPOKE WITH THEIRFAMILY'S -- AS THEY TRY TORAISE AWARENESS ABOUT THEDANGERS OF TEXTING AND DRIVING-- EVEN WITH DISTRACTEDDRIVING LAWS NOW ON THE BOOKS.A PHOTO OF THE COUPLE WHO DIEDTOGETHER IN ACCIDENT, ONE YEARAGO FRIDAY, CAITLIN FESTERLINGAND PAUL GARCIA.

SOT WE'REBRINGING AWARENESS TODISTRACTED DRIVING AND ALL THEDANGERS OF IT.

03SEC JULIEFESTERLING, CAITLIN'S MOTHER,SAYS THE COUPLE WERE VICTIMSOF A DISTRACTED DRIVER.

LASTNOVEMBER, INVESTIGATORS SAYTHE TWO WERE AT ANINTERSECTION WHEN THEY WEREREAR-ENDED, SHOVING THEIR CARINTO AN ONCOMING WORK TRUCK.THE PAIR DIED AT THE SCENE.SOT WE'RE RAISING SOME MONEYFOR A WONDERFUL ORGANIZATION,IT'S A NONPROFIT CALLED "LOOK!SAVE A LIFE!" 05SEC THEIRFAMILIES HAVE JOINED THE CAUSEOF THE GROUP THAT RAISESAWARENESS ABOUT DISTRACTEDDRIVING.

JULIE SAYS THISCHARITABLE SHOW IS FITTINGBECAUSE OF THE COUPLE'S LOVEOF CLASSIC CARS.

SOT CARS WEREEVERYTHING TO CAITLIN ANDPAUL.

THEY CAME TO THIS CARMEET EVERY THURSDAY NIGHTBEFORE THEY PASSED AWAY ANDTHIS WAS JUST PRECIOUS TOTHEM.

08SEC THEY JOINED"FREDDY'S CAR MEET CREW" FORTHIS SHOW.

SOT RAISING MONEYFOR "LOOK!

SAVE A LIFE!" ITALLOWS US TO GET OUT THERE ANDJUST PROMOTE THE AWARENESS.05SEC AWARENESS THATFESTERLING SAYS COULD SAVELIVES ON THE ROADS.

SOT THESTORIES THAT WE'RE PUTTINGTOGETHER ARE PERSONAL STORIESAFFECTING FAMILIES.

04SEC SOTTHEY'RE TALKING ABOUT THEIRFAMILY MEMBERS WHO HAVE PASSEDAWAY ALL BECAUSE OF ADISTRACTED DRIVER.

06SEC THEPIMA COUNTY ATTORNEY'S OFFICESAYS THE INVESTIGATION INCAITLIN AND PAUL'S CASE ISONGOING, NO CHARGES HAVE BEENFILED.

ROGELIO MARES, KGUN 9ON YOUR SIDE.