Twitter locks Amit Shah's profile briefly, Twitter ban trends | Oneindia News

A day after the Indian govt gave Twitter 5 days to respond to why legal action should not be taken against the platform for showing India's map incorrectly, now another controversy has hit the headlines.

The micro blogging platform had briefly removed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's profile picture over a copyright issue.

Watch the video for the full story.

#Twitter #TwitterBanInIndia #AmitShah