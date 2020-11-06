Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter locks Amit Shah's profile briefly, Twitter ban trends | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Twitter locks Amit Shah's profile briefly, Twitter ban trends | Oneindia News

Twitter locks Amit Shah's profile briefly, Twitter ban trends | Oneindia News

A day after the Indian govt gave Twitter 5 days to respond to why legal action should not be taken against the platform for showing India's map incorrectly, now another controversy has hit the headlines.

The micro blogging platform had briefly removed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's profile picture over a copyright issue.

Watch the video for the full story.

#Twitter #TwitterBanInIndia #AmitShah


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP's Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy [Video]

‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP's Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy

After having emerged as the largest party in the NDA in Bihar with 78 seats, the BJP is now shifting focus to West Bengal and other states where polls are scheduled in 2021. Hindustan Times’ Aditi..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:03Published
‘Bihar has given decisive mandate for development’: PM Modi on poll results [Video]

‘Bihar has given decisive mandate for development’: PM Modi on poll results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that every section of the society in Bihar has expressed its faith in the alliance's mantra of "with all, development for all, the trust of all" and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:15Published
‘Give BJP a chance, promising sonar bangla in 5 years’: Home Minister Amit Shah [Video]

‘Give BJP a chance, promising sonar bangla in 5 years’: Home Minister Amit Shah

Launching a strong attack on Mamata Banerjee over "hollow promises" and "corruption", Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed confidence that BJP will form government in West Bengal with over 200..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:31Published