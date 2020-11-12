Audi RS e-tron GT Prototype at night

Audi presents the production-based RS e-tron GT as the sporty and technological spearhead of its electric offensive and the first all-electric RS model launched by Audi Sport GmbH.

Formula E Champion and Audi driver Lucas di Grassi extensively tested the Gran Turismo sports car and engaged in an exchange with its developers.

Along with other texts, numerous photographs, videos and animations we have compiled this conversation in a press kit for you.