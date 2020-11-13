Grey's Anatomy S17E03 My Happy Ending

Grey's Anatomy 17x03 "My Happy Ending" Promo with guest star Patrick Dempsey - The Grey Sloan doctors continue to face their new COVID-19 reality and deal with a familiar and stubborn patient.

Koracick is put in charge of the interns who recently joined the hospital ranks and Link operates on a sex therapist.

Elsewhere, Maggie finds comfort in Winston’s virtual presence on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” Thursday, November 19th, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Starring: Ellen Pompeo, Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Chandra Wilson, Justin Chambers, Jesse Williams, Camilla Luddington