Mouth painter hopes to brighten up mantlepieces with her stunning Christmas cards

A disabled artist - who paints using her mouth as she cannot use her hands -hopes to brighten up mantelpieces all over Britain this winter with herstunning Christmas cards.

Unable to use her arms and legs after being bornwith a condition called arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC), LeanneBeetham, 32, started to draw holding a pencil in her mouth when she was justthree years old.


