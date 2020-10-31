PM Modi dedicates Ayurveda institutes to nation

The ministry of external affairs said that a telephone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president-elect Joe Biden will happen 'in due course at a mutually convenient time'. The ministry also asserted that the India-US ties enjoy bipartisan support in America. "A call between them will happen 'in due course at a mutually convenient time', MEA Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava said. He added, "Foundation of India-US relationship is strong and the India-US ties enjoy bipartisan support from America. We have seen every successive US president and administration have raised the status of this relation." MEA's assertion comes days after Biden defeated incumbent President Donald Trump. Biden defeated Trump in a presidential poll that attracted a record number of American voters.
A shop in Gujarat's Surat named '24 Carats Mithai Magic' is different from the rest as they are selling sweets for Rs 9000 per kilogram. The high price tag is due their speciality- the sweets come with a 'covering of 24-karat pure gold leaf'. Ahead of Chandi Padvo, a festival falling a day after Sharad Poornima, a sweet shop in Surat has launched 'Gold Ghari' -a different version of ghari, a sweet dish from Surat. "We have launched 'gold ghari' this year. It's very healthy. Gold is considered a very beneficial metal in Ayurveda. It has been three days since its launch, demand is a little below expectation as market is slow. We hope it'll get good response in the coming days," said shop owner, Rohan.
Artists made over 100 rangolis at an art gallery in Gujarat's Rajkot on November 12. Rangolis were made as festivities of Diwali began. Around 35 artists made beautiful rangolis a two days ahead of Diwali. They have made rangolis of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, Mother Teresa, corona warriors and other prominent personalities. Rangolis were made at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Art Gallery in Rajkot city.
Amid the festive season, people were seen in large numbers at a market in Delhi on November 12. COVID guidelines were flouted as people did not maintain social distancing. Country is celebrating Dhanteras today, which marks the beginning of five-day long Diwali festivities in India. One of the rituals on this day is making new purchases, therefore people thronged to the markets. One of the customers said, "Precautions are being undertaken but as it is Diwali, Dhanteras so we have to do the purchase."
दिवाली से पहले लोग घरों की सफाई करते हैं। लेकिन धनतेरस के दिन घर के कुछ खास जगहों की सफाई का विशेष महत्व है। मान्यता है कि धनतेरस पर मां लक्ष्मी और भगवान कुबेर की कृपा पाने के लिए घर के कुछ खास कोनों की सफाई जरूरी करनी चाहिए। कहते हैं कि ऐसा करने से धन-धान्य में बरकत के साथ मां लक्ष्मी का हमेशा साथ बना रहता है। इस साल धनतेरस 13 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। ज्योतिषाचार्यों के मुताबिक, कार्तिक कृष्ण पक्ष की त्रयोदशी तिथि 12 नवंबर रात से लग रही है, ऐसे में धनतेरस की खरीदारी 12 नवंबर की रात को की जा सकेगी।
