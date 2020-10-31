PM Modi dedicates Ayurveda institutes to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated two Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat on Ayurveda Day via video conferencing on November 13.

Institutes are set to work on the development of Ayurveda.

Since 2016, the Ministry of AYUSH has been observing Ayurveda Day every year on the occasion of Dhanwantari Jayanti (Dhanteras).