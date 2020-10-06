Global  
 

Scotland end major tournament drought with dramatic Euro 2020 qualification

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Scotland's Lyndon Dykes reflects after his side booked their place at Euro2020 via a penalty shoot-out in Serbia.


Gareth Southgate sets sights on Euro 2020 clash with Scotland [Video]

Gareth Southgate sets sights on Euro 2020 clash with Scotland

England boss Gareth Southgate saw his side ease to victory over the Republicof Ireland before setting his sights on a European Championship clash againstScotland next summer. A much-changed Three Lions team secured a comfortable3-0 win at Wembley as Harry Maguire captained the side and opened the scoringto make amends for his red card here against Denmark 29 days ago. Jadon Sanchodoubled the lead before a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty wrapped up the victoryon a night where relative newcomers Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka starred forthe hosts.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Scotland win shootout to end 23-year wait for men's major tournament

 Scotland's 23-year absence from major men's tournaments is finally over after a famous and epic shootout win in Serbia.
BBC News
Credit: ODN

One win away from Euros - Northern Ireland & Scotland set for huge games

 Northern Ireland and Scotland can both seal a place at next year's European Championship in Thursday's qualifying play-off finals.
BBC News

Steve Clarke changes plans after Covid-19 deprives him of three key players [Video]

Steve Clarke changes plans after Covid-19 deprives him of three key players

Steve Clarke turned quickly to plan B after Covid-19 deprived him of three keyplayers for Scotland’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel at HampdenPark on Thursday night. The national team’s preparations were left in disarrayafter Stuart Armstrong returned a positive test for Covid-19 on Wednesdaymorning.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

'I was four when we last qualified' - Liverpool's Robertson says Scots inspired by hopes of nation

 Scotland will not be cowed by the weight of history, says captain Andy Robertson, as he pledged "the hopes of a nation" can inspire his side in the Euro 2020..
BBC News

Why Scotland hero David Marshall didn’t immediately celebrate Euro 2020 qualification after saving from Aleksandar Mitrovic

David Marshall was Scotland’s hero as he saved a decisive Aleksandar Mitrovic penalty in a dramatic...
talkSPORT


Fan's emotional reaction as Scotland qualifies for major soccer tournament since 1998 [Video]

Fan's emotional reaction as Scotland qualifies for major soccer tournament since 1998

Scotland has qualified for their first major tournament in 22 years on Thursday (November 12) after beating Serbia to secure a place at Euro 2020.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
'Scotland can give whole country a lift' [Video]

'Scotland can give whole country a lift'

Qualification for a first tournament since 1998 will give a 'frustrated generation' of Scotland fans, and the entire country, a lift says James McFadden.

Credit: Sky Sports UK
'I don't want more qualification regrets' [Video]

'I don't want more qualification regrets'

Scotland midfielder John McGinn says some of his country's most experienced players like Darren Fletcher told him about their regrets of not qualifying for a major tournament.

Credit: Sky Sports UK