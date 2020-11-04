Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Asif Basra's suicide case is matter of probe: Gajendra Chauhan

Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead at a private complex in Mcleodganj on November 12.

The 53-year old actor has played roles in numerous hits including 'Black Friday,' 'Jab We Met,' and 'Kai Po Che' etc.

Speaking to ANI in Mumbai on November 13, senior Bollywood actor Gajendra Chauhan said, "It is a very sad incident and he was a great actor.

Asif has worked in movies like 'Black Friday', 'Once upon a time in Mumbai' etc." "An artist leaves vacuum after his/her death.

His suicide case is a matter of investigation and let his soul rest in peace," he added.


