Asif Basra's suicide case is matter of probe: Gajendra Chauhan

Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead at a private complex in Mcleodganj on November 12. Kangra SSP Vimukt Ranjan said, "53-year-old Asif Basra hanged himself, he was living here from sometime on lease. We are investigating the matter. The body is being sent for post-mortem and accordingly whatever findings will come we will investigate. Prima facie it is a case of suicide." The 53-year-old actor has given numerous hits including 'Black Friday,' 'Jab We Met,' and 'Kai Po Che.' He was last seen in Hostages.
