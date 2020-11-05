Biden takes Arizona, cementing presidential win

Global  
 

President-elect Joe Biden cemented his electoral victory by capturing the battleground state of Arizona late on Thursday, but President Donald Trump has still refused to accept defeat.

Gloria Tso reports.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will win the battleground state of Arizona, Edison Research projected on Thursday, virtually cementing the Democrat's victory over Republican President Donald Trump.

It also delivers a fresh blow to Trump's struggling effort to overturn the election results.

Biden's projected win in Arizona brings him to 290 Electoral College votes, far more than the 270 needed to clinch the presidency.

Trump has so far refused to concede, instead repeating unfounded claims that the election was fraudulent - and filing lawsuits to challenge the vote counts in several states.

Some of those lawsuits have already been thrown out by judges, while state election officials have said they've found no evidence of serious irregulataries or fraud.

And Arizona officials reported earlier on Thursday that hand-count audits in the state's most populous county, Maricopa, and several others, found only minor discrepancies.

Most Republican officials and lawmakers so far have publicly backed Trump's attempt to contest the election results, and refused to recognize Biden as the next president.

However, Biden has moved ahead with planning out his presidency -- and has already begun the process of picking key officials to serve in his administration.




