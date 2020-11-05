Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden takes Arizona, cementing presidential win

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Biden takes Arizona, cementing presidential win

Biden takes Arizona, cementing presidential win

President-elect Joe Biden cemented his electoral victory by capturing the battleground state of Arizona late on Thursday, but President Donald Trump has still refused to accept defeat.

Gloria Tso reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States, 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden seeks to reassure U.S. allies in Asia [Video]

Biden seeks to reassure U.S. allies in Asia

In their first calls with President-elect Joe Biden since the U.S. election, the leaders of Japan, South Korea and Australia reaffirmed their commitment to tackling climate change and regional security. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:31Published

US election: Media outlets call Arizona for Joe Biden over Donald Trump

 Multiple media outlets have just named Joe Biden as the winner in Arizona, extending his US presidential election lead even further over Donald Trump.NBC and CNN..
New Zealand Herald

Arizona Arizona State of the United States of America

Arizona 2020 election results: Biden projected winner

 Arizona's 11 electoral votes are projected to go to Biden, who CBS News has already projected will win the election.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

U.S. election officials say no evidence of lost votes [Video]

U.S. election officials say no evidence of lost votes

Election security officials have no evidence that ballots were deleted or lost by voting systems in this month's U.S. election, two security groups said in a statement released on Thursday by the lead U.S. cybersecurity agency. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:21Published

US election: Trump claims 2.7 million votes were 'deleted' by Dominion voting system

 In an all-caps tweet from the White House, Donald Trump has sensationally claimed that 2.7 million votes cast for him in the election last week have been..
New Zealand Herald

Related news from verified sources

Biden wins Arizona, cementing presidential win despite Trump's refusal to concede

President-elect Joe Biden has won the battleground state of Arizona, dealing another blow to...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostJapan Today


Donald Trump 'Could Pull Even' with Biden in Arizona Count, CNN Says

President Donald Trump is chipping away at former Vice President Joe Biden's lead in Arizona, raising...
Upworthy - Published

Biden projected to win Arizona and its 11 electoral votes

President-Elect Joe Biden is the first Democratic presidential candidate Arizona has swung for since...
Business Insider - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'PM Modi and Joe Biden will speak at mutually convenient time': MEA [Video]

'PM Modi and Joe Biden will speak at mutually convenient time': MEA

The ministry of external affairs said that a telephone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president-elect Joe Biden will happen 'in due course at a mutually convenient time'. The ministry..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:00Published
Is The Bromance Between Trump And Fox News Over For Good? [Video]

Is The Bromance Between Trump And Fox News Over For Good?

Possibly referring to himself as 'the Golden Goose' that had been forgotten, President Donald Trump on Thursday ratcheted up his attacks on Fox News. The president regularly tweets Fox News clips of..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:41Published
President-elect Joe Biden's family: Here's what we know about the next first family [Video]

President-elect Joe Biden's family: Here's what we know about the next first family

Joe Biden is the president-elect of the United States. Here's a look at the future first family.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 02:25Published