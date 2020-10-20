'We need to introspect': Top Congress leader after Bihar results

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur on November 12 reacted on Rahul Gandhi's recent tweet which he made on country's economic situation. Thakur said that Gandhi must focus on his party; there is discontent brewing against him in the Congress. 'He must retrospect to understand the reasons for the reducing vote bank, and why Congress numbers have dwindled in the Lok Sabha,' he said. Rahul Gandhi recently tweeted quoting a new paper with heading, 'Recession: July-Sept GDP to contract 8.6%, estimates RBI' he also wrote that, 'India has entered into recession for the first time in history. Mr Modi's actions have turned India's strength into its weakness.'
Speaking to ANI in Patna on November 12, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary, Tariq Anwar spoke on Bihar election result in which the party managed to win only 19 seats out of 70 it contested. Anwar said, "Our performance was not as good as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left. They performed way better than us. Had we performed like them, there would have been Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar." "People of Bihar wanted the same and had made up their mind for a change," he added. "We will hold discussions with our top leadership in Bihar, our election candidates and our District Congress Committees, and reach a conclusion. We will then inform the High Command," AICC General Secretary further stated.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that NDA will decide on the state's next chief minister. Kumar's JDU won 43 seats while BJP won 74 in recently concluded bihar polls. "It is people's mandate, NDA got majority with people's support. Nothing has been finalised as of now, ECI must have submitted the list. House will have to be dissolved and new govt will be formed. This will be cleared after meeting, we have not made any claims," he said. He added, "If you ask me about it, I have not made any claim. There will be an NDA meeting and we will decide there. it has not been decided when to conduct the meeting. I have met everyone but all of us should sit down once. We might meet on Friday 13 but official meeting will be later."
After having emerged as the largest party in the NDA in Bihar with 78 seats, the BJP is now shifting focus to West Bengal and other states where polls are scheduled in 2021. Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad spoke to BJP leader Amit Malviya on the BJP’s agenda for the states and the charge of polarization that the party often faces. The BJP leader said that raising genuine issues that concern the people cannot be termed polarization. ‘In West Bengal the brazen minority appeasement of the Mamata Banerjee government is going to be an issue. The fact that the majority community is at the receiving end of the state’s discriminatory behavior is going to be an issue,’ Amit Malviya told Hindustan Times. The BJP IT cell head however added that they will not dilute their focus on development but added that the party will not shy away from the inconvenient issues that need to be addressed. Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to West Bengal had said that the party will win with two-thirds majority in the state. Watch the full video for all the details.
A remake of Tamil film Kanchana (2011) directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmii stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles and is directed by Lawrence himself. Given the kind of buzz that the film had been generating, mostly around Akshay's transgender character, Laxmii had set a high benchmark. Was it crossed? Not entirely. Or maybe not as successfully as you would have liked. Asif and Rashmi played by Akshay and Kiara are a married against their family's will, thus setting the ground for an interfaith subplot early on in the story. Asif is out to eradicate the superstitions around ghosts, by offering scientific explanations for supernatural events but later he gives in to one such situation himself when he gets possessed by a spirit of a transgender, who is set to take revenge on all those who wronged her. While Akshay is in full form, Kiara delivers a balanced performance and doesn't go overboard. The supporting cast including Ashwini Kalsekar; Ayesha Raza Mishra; Rajesh Sharma and Manu Rishi Chadha adds a tinge of wit and humor. Stealing the show in a 20-minute cameo is Sharad Kelkar as a trans woman. Music is just about okay but the song and dance numbers Burj Khalifa and Bam Bam Bholle are total paisa vasool.
BJP’s performance enabled the ruling NDA to attain a simple majority in the Bihar assembly despite a sharp fall in the tally of the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. BJP, which had contested 110 seats, won 72 and was leading in another two while the JD(U) which fought 115, won only 42 and was ahead in another. The opposition Grand Alliance fell way short of the magic mark. Nonetheless, the RJD emerged as the single largest party in the assembly bagging 75 seats. Here are five takeaways from the Bihar polls 2020 by Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury. Watch the full video for more.
Managing Director of Facebook India, Ajit Mohan speaks with the National Political Editor of Hindustan Times, Sunetra Choudhury about the charges of bias the company faces after international journals alleged that its Public Policy Head, Ankhi Das acted in a biased manner towards the BJP. Mohan said, “The fact that people have done work or hold a particular political belief or hold a political philosophy, which is ok. People inside the company are from across the political spectrum. Wherever we can, our bias is towards retaining free speech. Public policy team doesn't have enforcement power, no individual has any unilateral decision making power and the public policy team reports to me whereas the content policy team does not.” Watch the full video for more.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha on November 12 berated Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar over his party's performance in Bihar assembly elections. He said, "Public is indeed the master,..