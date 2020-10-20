'We need to introspect': Top Congress leader after Bihar results

One of the biggest failures in Bihar election 2020 was of the Congress party.

While Congress says they were given tough seats, CWC member Tariq Anwar has admitted that the problem was entirely their own.

He speaks to Hindustan Times' political editor Sunetra Choudhury about where the problem lies for the party.

