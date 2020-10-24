'Rahul Gandhi has changed since he met him': Congress on Barack Obama words

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury spoke to senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar in this latest episode of On The Record.

Speaking on the recently-concluded Bihar Assembly polls, Anwar admitted that the problem was entirely their own.

The Congress leader also spoke on former US president Barack Obama's remarks on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir.

