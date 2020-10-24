'Rahul Gandhi has changed since he met him': Congress on Barack Obama words

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on November 13 mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by saying the respect he was getting in India "has turned to global now". He said, "Nothing more to discuss on Rahul Gandhi's intelligence when big figure like Obama has said it all. Rahul Gandhi should know now that the respect he was getting in India has turned global." His comment comes after former US President Barack Obama described Rahul as one who is "eager to impress" but "lacked either the aptitude or the passion" to master the subject. "Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject," said Obama.
One of the biggest failures in Bihar election 2020 was of the Congress party. While Congress says they were given tough seats, CWC member Tariq Anwar has admitted that the problem was entirely their own. He speaks to Hindustan Times' political editor Sunetra Choudhury about where the problem lies for the party. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 23:57Published
Speaking to ANI in Patna on November 12, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary, Tariq Anwar spoke on Bihar election result in which the party managed to win only 19 seats out of 70 it contested. Anwar said, "Our performance was not as good as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left. They performed way better than us. Had we performed like them, there would have been Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar." "People of Bihar wanted the same and had made up their mind for a change," he added. "We will hold discussions with our top leadership in Bihar, our election candidates and our District Congress Committees, and reach a conclusion. We will then inform the High Command," AICC General Secretary further stated.
[NFA] State governors across the United States were more forceful in their warnings, telling residents it was not safe to go out, as COVID-19 infections soared to new records. Conway G. Gittens reports.
BJP’s performance enabled the ruling NDA to attain a simple majority in the Bihar assembly despite a sharp fall in the tally of the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. BJP, which had contested 110 seats, won 72 and was leading in another two while the JD(U) which fought 115, won only 42 and was ahead in another. The opposition Grand Alliance fell way short of the magic mark. Nonetheless, the RJD emerged as the single largest party in the assembly bagging 75 seats. Here are five takeaways from the Bihar polls 2020 by Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:56Published
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha on November 12 berated Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar over his party's performance in Bihar assembly elections. He said, "Public is indeed the master, but see the condition they've placed you in. You (Nitish Kumar) dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats. If you analyse mandate, it's decisively against you. If you still get the post, only god knows how long will this illusion last?" In the recent Bihar Assembly elections, Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won majority, winning 125 seats in a closely contested election. CM Nitish's party Janata Dal United secured 43 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party won 74 seats.