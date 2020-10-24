Global  
 

'Rahul Gandhi has changed since he met him': Congress on Barack Obama words

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:55s - Published
Hindustan Times' National Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury spoke to senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar in this latest episode of On The Record.

Speaking on the recently-concluded Bihar Assembly polls, Anwar admitted that the problem was entirely their own.

The Congress leader also spoke on former US president Barack Obama's remarks on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir.

Watch full video for more.


Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

'Big figure like Obama said it all': Giriraj on Rahul Gandhi's 'intelligence' [Video]

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on November 13 mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by saying the respect he was getting in India "has turned to global now". He said, "Nothing more to discuss on Rahul Gandhi's intelligence when big figure like Obama has said it all. Rahul Gandhi should know now that the respect he was getting in India has turned global." His comment comes after former US President Barack Obama described Rahul as one who is "eager to impress" but "lacked either the aptitude or the passion" to master the subject. "Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject," said Obama.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

Sonia's beauty, Rahul's aptitude, Manmohan's integrity: What Obama's memoir says about Congress leaders?

 Former US President Barack Obama's memoir, 'A Promised Land', is making headlines in India. From former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, to the Congress..
DNA

"Nervous, unformed quality about him": Former US President Barack Obama mentions Rahul Gandhi in his memoir

 According to The New York Times, he has drawn sketches of several leaders of the US and other nations which includes Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister..
DNA

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Barack Obama: Eight Years in the White House

 President Obama discusses his two terms as commander-in-chief, Donald Trump and what has been one of the strangest presidential transitions in history. Steve..
CBS News

'Discreet location' Barack Obama sought in the White House

 There's a secret Barack Obama hid during his presidency in the White House that he's finally confessed to.The former US president revealed the bad habit in his..
New Zealand Herald

Tariq Anwar (politician) Indian Politician

'We need to introspect': Top Congress leader after Bihar results [Video]

One of the biggest failures in Bihar election 2020 was of the Congress party. While Congress says they were given tough seats, CWC member Tariq Anwar has admitted that the problem was entirely their own. He speaks to Hindustan Times' political editor Sunetra Choudhury about where the problem lies for the party. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 23:57Published
Tariq Anwar admits Congress' poor performance let down Mahagathbandhan [Video]

Speaking to ANI in Patna on November 12, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary, Tariq Anwar spoke on Bihar election result in which the party managed to win only 19 seats out of 70 it contested. Anwar said, "Our performance was not as good as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left. They performed way better than us. Had we performed like them, there would have been Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar." "People of Bihar wanted the same and had made up their mind for a change," he added. "We will hold discussions with our top leadership in Bihar, our election candidates and our District Congress Committees, and reach a conclusion. We will then inform the High Command," AICC General Secretary further stated.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:59Published

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Bihar elections analysis: What Congress, BJP leaders have to say

 Patna: After the results of the Bihar Assembly Election, discussions about the Chief Minister have intensified, even as the opposition parties are constantly..
DNA
'It's not safe': States step in as COVID-19 surges [Video]

[NFA] State governors across the United States were more forceful in their warnings, telling residents it was not safe to go out, as COVID-19 infections soared to new records. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:49Published

Sunetra Choudhury TV journalist

Five lessons from Bihar Assembly elections 2020 [Video]

BJP’s performance enabled the ruling NDA to attain a simple majority in the Bihar assembly despite a sharp fall in the tally of the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. BJP, which had contested 110 seats, won 72 and was leading in another two while the JD(U) which fought 115, won only 42 and was ahead in another. The opposition Grand Alliance fell way short of the magic mark. Nonetheless, the RJD emerged as the single largest party in the assembly bagging 75 seats. Here are five takeaways from the Bihar polls 2020 by Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:56Published

Bihar Legislative Assembly Bihar Legislative Assembly Lower house of the bicameral legislature of the Indian state of Bihar

Charges of irregularities in counting of votes in Bihar: CEC says ultimate decision lies with people

 Against the backdrop of allegations by the opposition of irregularities in the counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)..
IndiaTimes
Manoj Jha mocks Nitish Kumar over JD(U)'s performance in Bihar polls [Video]

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha on November 12 berated Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar over his party's performance in Bihar assembly elections. He said, "Public is indeed the master, but see the condition they've placed you in. You (Nitish Kumar) dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats. If you analyse mandate, it's decisively against you. If you still get the post, only god knows how long will this illusion last?" In the recent Bihar Assembly elections, Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won majority, winning 125 seats in a closely contested election. CM Nitish's party Janata Dal United secured 43 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party won 74 seats.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published

Sonia's beauty, Rahul's aptitude, Manmohan's integrity: What Obama's memoir says about Congress leaders?

Former US President Barack Obama's memoir, 'A Promised Land', is making headlines in India. From...
DNA - Published

Rahul Gandhi lacks the aptitude: Former US president Barack Obama mentions Gandhi scion in his memoir

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gets mentioned in former US president Barack Obama's memoir.
Zee News - Published

Obama mentions Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his memoir

Former US president Barack Obama says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has a "nervous, unformed quality"...
IndiaTimes - Published


Congress defends Rahul Gandhi after Obama's comment in memoir | Oneindia News [Video]

Cong defends Rahul Gandhi after Obama's observations in book; EC counters Tejashwi Yadav's demand that postal ballots be re-counted for fair election result; Arjun Rampal questioned by anti-drugs..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published
Obama on Rahul: He is like an eager student but... | Oneindia News [Video]

Former US President Barack Obama in a new book about his political memoirs titled 'Promised Land' has written about his impression of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as well as then PM Manmohan Singh...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:15Published
Punjab horror: BJP slams Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi over 6-yr-old's rape-murder case [Video]

A political war of words broke out over the alleged rape and murder of the 6-year-old child of a migrant labourer in Punjab. The Bharatiya Janata Party cited the reaction of Congress leaders to a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:54Published