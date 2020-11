RPF cop saves passenger's life at Dahod: Watch | Oneindia News

An alert RPF cop saved a man's life at Dahod railway station late on Tuesday night.

Constable Babu Rathod was on duty at the railway station when he saw a passenger who was trying to board the train slip between the platform and the Bandra-Amritsar train.

This is what he did next.

