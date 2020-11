Ayodhya Deepotsav: Bird's-eye-view of the grand arrangement | Oneindia News

Ayodhya will be lit up Friday evening with 5.51 lakh earthen lamps a day ahead of Diwali, the Festival of Lights.

Watch a bird's eye view of what the arrangements look like over here.

