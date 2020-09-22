'Friends' reunion special set to film in March

Global  
 

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
The long-awaited 'Friends' reunion special will move into production early next year according to Matthew Perry.


Gabrielle Union Set to Host Black 'Friends' Cast Reading | THR News [Video]

Gabrielle Union Set to Host Black 'Friends' Cast Reading | THR News

Gabrielle Union is set to host an all-Black cast reading of the infamous show that starred Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:43Published

The 'Friends' Reunion Special Finally Has a New Filming Date!

After months and months of delays of filming on the upcoming Friends reunion, it looks like there’s...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day



Matthew Perry confirms Friends reunion has been pushed back to March 2021 [Video]

Matthew Perry confirms Friends reunion has been pushed back to March 2021

Matthew Perry has confirmed the HBO Max ‘Friends’ reunion has been rescheduled for “the beginning of March”.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:59Published
The 'Friends' Reunion Will Reportedly Film in March 2021 [Video]

The 'Friends' Reunion Will Reportedly Film in March 2021

In the meantime, all of the old episodes will be available on HBO Max.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:37Published
