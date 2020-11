President Trump continues to fight for ballots Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:58s - Published 2 minutes ago President Trump continues to fight for ballots The Trump Campaign is continuing the fight to make sure that every vote is counted correctly. A Judge ruled in favor of the president, for not counting ballots that were missing identification. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DAYS AFTER THE ELECTION TO TAKEPOLITICAL SIGNS DOWN. THATDEADLINE IS TODAY.NEW THIS MORNING...THE PRESIDENTHAS A LEGAL VICTORY TOCELEBRATE, IN HIS FIGHT TO GETBALLOTS THROWN OUT INPENNSYLVANIA.IT DOES LITTLE CHANGE THEELECTORAL MATH THOUGH...BECAUSEIT’S NOWHERE NEAR THE NUMBER OFVOTES HE NEEDS TO FLIP THESTATE...AT LEAST NOT YET.HERE’S FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT,RAY BOGAN.0:04 - 0:130:42 - 0:480:56 - 1:011:19 - 1:271:27 - 1:40THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN IS PRESSINGFORWARD WITH MORE COURTCHALLENGES.ELLIS says: "The thing thatgives me the most confidence isthat President Trump is willingto fight this fight and thatwe’re still uncovering moreevidence, we’re only eight daysafter the election."IN PENNSYLVANIA, A JUDGE RULEDIN FAVOR OF THE CAMPAIGORDERING THE STATE NOT TO COUNTSOME MAIL-IN BALLOTS THAT WERMISSING PROOF OF IDENTIFICATION- THE RULING WILL NOT CHANGE THEVOTE COUNT..IN GEORGIA, THE SECRETARY OFSTATE IS QUARANTINING AFTER HISWIFE TESTED POSITIVE FOCORONAVIRUS.BUT THAT WON’T STOP STATEOFFICIALS FROM BEGINNING A HANDRECOUNT ON FRIDAY.SUPPORTERS OF THE PRESIDENTBELIEVE THE RECOUNT WILL MAKETHE DIFFERENCE.COLLINS says: "We’re actuallychecking these ballots againstthe machine count, this is thefirst time its happened inGeorgia, so lets see whathappens here and then well knthen."DEMOCRATIC LEADERSHIP ONCAPITOL HILL ARE ACCUSING THECOLLEAGUES OF PROMOTINGCONSPIRACY THEORIES AND CASTINGDOUBT ON THE ELECTIONPELOSI says: "They’re engaged inan absurd circus right now,refusing to accept reality."ON THURSDAY, PRESIDENT-ELECTJOE BIDEN REVEALED HE SPOKE WITHHOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI ANSENATE MINORITY LEADER CHUCKSCHUMER ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC AS WELL AS FINANCIALRELIEF FOR STRUGGLING AMERICANS.THE BIDEN TRANSITION TEAMBELIEVES MORE STAFF POSITIONSWILL BE FILLED BY THE END OF THEMONTH.PSAKI says: "He’s looking atevery cabinet position as one hewants to fill with people whoare qualified, he wants adiverse cabinet that looks likethe country."GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS HAVE POUT A STATEMENT SAYING THEPRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WAS THE"MOST SECURE" IN AMERICANHISTORY AND THERE IS NO EVIDE