Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'NI will take a while to get over this'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:14s - Published
'NI will take a while to get over this'

'NI will take a while to get over this'

Former Northern Ireland defender Stephen Craigan says failure to qualify for Euro 2020 is tough to take after defeat to Slovakia.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kourtney Kardashian Picks Up a Matcha Drink While Out in L.A.

Kourtney Kardashian sips on a Matcha drink while out running a few errands on Thursday afternoon...
Just Jared - Published

Locked Amit Shah's account due to inadvertent error, restored immediately: Twitter

However, after a while, they restored the account. "Due to an inadvertent error, we temporarily...
IndiaTimes - Published

WhatsApp Officially Launches Self-Destructing Messages Feature

WhatsApp Officially Launches Self-Destructing Messages Feature We’ve known for a while that self-destructing messages were on their way to WhatsApp, and now the...
Softpedia - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Instagram Unveils Biggest Changes to Home Screen in a Decade [Video]

Instagram Unveils Biggest Changes to Home Screen in a Decade

Instagram Unveils Biggest Changes to Home Screen in a Decade. The tech company made the announcement on Thursday. The new design gives Reels its own tab and adds a button solely for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published
UPS ends appearence bans [Video]

UPS ends appearence bans

UPS is ending its ban on beards and natural hairstyles. There have been strict rules on people's personal appearance for a while now, especially for the delivery drivers.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published
Bladder Infection Symptoms You Need to Know, According to Urologists [Video]

Bladder Infection Symptoms You Need to Know, According to Urologists

If you start experiencing these, you should definitely get a urine test.

Credit: Health.com     Duration: 01:02Published