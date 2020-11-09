Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs Downing Street

Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser Dominic Cummings is reportedly set toleave his Downing Street position by the end of the year. Mr Cummings told theBBC that “rumours of me threatening to resign are invented” after speculationthat he would follow communications director Lee Cain in leaving Number 10.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:31Published
Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser Dominic Cummings is reportedly set toleave his Downing Street position by the end of the year. Mr Cummings told theBBC that “rumours of me threatening to resign are invented” after speculationthat he would follow communications director Lee Cain in leaving Number 10.However, he said that his “position hasn’t changed since my January blog” whenhe wrote that he hoped to make himself “largely redundant” by the end of 2020.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings leaves for Downing Street. Cummings has reiterated that he will make himself 'largely redundant' by the end of the year. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings arrives at Downing Street. Cummings has reiterated that he will make himself 'largely redundant' by the end of the year. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
One of the UK’s most notorious serial killers, Peter Sutcliffe, has died at the age of 74 after contacting coronavirus.
The former lorry driver was convicted of murdering 13 women across Yorkshire and the north west of England in 1981.
Sutcliffe was dubbed the Yorkshire Ripper because of the brutal method he used to mutilate his victims’ bodies.
The serial killer spent three decades at the famous psychiatric Broadmoor Hospital before being moved to HMP Frankland in 2016.
It's understood Sutcliffe died after contracting Covid19 and refusing treatment.
Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister's Boris Johnson's No 10 operation has been thrown into turmoil following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain amid a bitter internal power struggle in Downing..