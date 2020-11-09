Global  
 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seen departing Downing Street back entrance amid speculation about the future of his senior advisor Dominic Cummings.

Boris Johnson - Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Boris Johnson's most senior adviser Dominic Cummings is reportedly set toleave his Downing Street position by the end of the year. Mr Cummings told theBBC that "rumours of me threatening to resign are invented" after speculationthat he would follow communications director Lee Cain in leaving Number 10.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps reacts to the news that Boris Johnson's mostsenior adviser Dominic Cummings is reportedly set to leave his Downing Streetposition by the end of the year.

Boris Johnson's most senior adviser Dominic Cummings is reportedly set toleave his Downing Street position by the end of the year. Mr Cummings told theBBC that "rumours of me threatening to resign are invented" after speculationthat he would follow communications director Lee Cain in leaving Number 10.However, he said that his "position hasn't changed since my January blog" whenhe wrote that he hoped to make himself "largely redundant" by the end of 2020.

 Campaigners says no-one should be dying from eating disorders in the UK, yet it happens every day.
BBC News

10 Downing Street - Headquarters of British Government

Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings leaves for Downing Street. Cummings has reiterated that he will make himself 'largely redundant' by the end of the year.

Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings arrives at Downing Street. Cummings has reiterated that he will make himself 'largely redundant' by the end of the year.

Dominic Cummings - British political strategist for Boris Johnson


Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

One of the UK's most notorious serial killers, Peter Sutcliffe, has died at the age of 74 after contacting coronavirus. The former lorry driver was convicted of murdering 13 women across Yorkshire and the north west of England in 1981. Sutcliffe was dubbed the Yorkshire Ripper because of the brutal method he used to mutilate his victims' bodies. The serial killer spent three decades at the famous psychiatric Broadmoor Hospital before being moved to HMP Frankland in 2016. It's understood Sutcliffe died after contracting Covid19 and refusing treatment.

 Terrifying footage has emerged of the moment a white ute allegedly hit a pedestrian and rammed several cars during a road rage incident in Newcastle's CBD.
New Zealand Herald

Dominic Cummings, one of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most powerful advisers, will leave...
As the coronavirus cases in the UK worsens, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking at a fast way to...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a Downing Street press conference today at 5pm.
A bitter power struggle at the heart of Downing Street has spilled over intothe public eye during a crucial stage of the coronavirus pandemic. It has sofar led to the resignation of director of..

Pope Francis Congratulates Joe Biden . Politico reports the pope spoke with Biden by phone on Thursday morning. According to a statement from the Biden transition team, the president-elect thanked..

Prime Minister's Boris Johnson's No 10 operation has been thrown into turmoil following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain amid a bitter internal power struggle in Downing..

