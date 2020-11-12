Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Turkmenistan leader erects huge, gold dog statue in Ashgabat | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Turkmenistan leader erects huge, gold dog statue in Ashgabat | Oneindia News

Turkmenistan leader erects huge, gold dog statue in Ashgabat | Oneindia News

The President of Turkmenistan has unveiled a giant gilded dog statue on a busy roundabout in the capital of the country.

Turkmenistan's long ruling president Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has always praised the Alabai or Central Asian shepherd dog as national heritage.

He's even penned a poem about them and gifted a pup to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

#Turkmenistan #DogStatue #Ashgabat


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Turkmenistan leader unveils giant gold statue of local dog

Turkmenistan leader unveils giant gold statue of local dog Tribute to alabai sheepdog towers above roundabout in capital of Ashgabat Turkmenistan’s longtime...
WorldNews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Turkmenistan erects giant gilded dog monument [Video]

Turkmenistan erects giant gilded dog monument

A huge gilded statue of a dog has been unveiled on a busy traffic circle in the capital of Turkmenistan by the country's longtime leader, President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published
Turkmenistan President reveals massive statue of his favourite dog [Video]

Turkmenistan President reveals massive statue of his favourite dog

The leader of Central Asia, country Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, has unveiled a towering gold monument for his favourite dog.The monument has reportedly been installed in a residential..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 00:47Published