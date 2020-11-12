Turkmenistan leader erects huge, gold dog statue in Ashgabat | Oneindia News

The President of Turkmenistan has unveiled a giant gilded dog statue on a busy roundabout in the capital of the country.

Turkmenistan's long ruling president Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has always praised the Alabai or Central Asian shepherd dog as national heritage.

He's even penned a poem about them and gifted a pup to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

