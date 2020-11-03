Global  
 

Ricky Martin hoping children see him in 'different light' with comedy role

Ricky Martin hoping children see him in ‘different light’ with comedy role

Ricky Martin hoping children see him in ‘different light’ with comedy role

Ricky Martin has said he hopes his four children will see him "in a differentlight" with his new comedy role in seasonal film Jingle Jangle: A ChristmasJourney.

The musician said he is happy he will finally be able to share one ofhis acting performances with his children - twin boys Matteo and Valentino,daughter Lucia, and son Renn that he shares with husband Jwan Yosef.


