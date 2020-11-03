Ricky Martin hoping children see him in ‘different light’ with comedy role
Ricky Martin has said he hopes his four children will see him "in a differentlight" with his new comedy role in seasonal film Jingle Jangle: A ChristmasJourney.
The musician said he is happy he will finally be able to share one ofhis acting performances with his children - twin boys Matteo and Valentino,daughter Lucia, and son Renn that he shares with husband Jwan Yosef.