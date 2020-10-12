Watch: Kapil Dev and Amitabh Bachchan extend Diwali wishes to fans

Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev greeted fans on the occasion of Diwali.

Sharing a video on Twitter, the former India cricketer wished for everybody's happiness.

Dev, who underwent angioplasty last month, said he's healthy and his heart is operating well.

Dev was admitted to a hospital on October 23 after he complained of chest pain.

The former India skipper then underwent an angioplasty and was discharged on October 25.

Earlier, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback post to wish fans on Diwali.

The photo showed him celebrating the festival with wife Jaya during their younger days.

The couple could be seen enjoying the festival with some sparklers.

The Bachchan family has reportedly decided to cancel their annual Diwali party this year.

The family, otherwise, is known for their lavish Diwali parties.