Watch: Kapil Dev and Amitabh Bachchan extend Diwali wishes to fans

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were clicked at a dubbing studio in suburban Mumbai. The two were presumably dubbing for their fantasy drama, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is Ranbir and Alia's first film together. Fans were happy to see Ranbir and Alia together. They also expressed excitement to watch Brahmastra. Earlier this month, the duo was joined by the Brahmastra team for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai. The film was scheduled to release in December 2020 after several delays. The release has, however, been pushed yet again owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. Produced by Karan Johar, Brahmastra is the first instalment of an ambitious fantasy trilogy.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:15Published
Salman Khan to join Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming thriller Pathan for a cameo. In other news, Abhishek Bachchan says dad Amitabh never financed films for him: ‘On the contrary, I have produced Paa for him’ . To Know more Watch Daily Punch
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:24Published
Mumbai was brought to a standstill by a power outage at around 10 am due to a technical snag. Train services were affected and many commuters were left stranded. In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, “The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.” In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, ‘The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.’ Several outstation trains were also held up at several locations due to the power outage. Many celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan also took to Twitter and tweeted about the power outage. ‘T 3688 - Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well ,’ Amitabh tweeted. Ashoke Pandit, on the other hand, hopped on to Twitter to term the power failure as a ‘massive symptom of a failing administration’. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called for a probe into the power outage. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:28Published
UP govt's Information and Public Relation Department has organised a photo exhibition, depicting Lord Ram's life journey in Sampoorna Ramayan, at Tulsi Udyan in the city as part of Diwali celebrations. Grand Deepotsav celebrations will begin today in Ayodhya.
Grand Deepotsav will begin today in Ayodhya to celebrate Diwali. Shobha Yatra began in the city. Shobha Yatra includes colourful tableaux and cultural dance performances. Over 100 workers were dedicated to complete 11 tableaux.
Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and actor Richa Chadha have wished for the good health of cricket veteran Kapil Dev, who suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty on Friday. The 61-year-old, who is based in Delhi's Sundar Nagar area, complained of chest pain on Thursday following which he was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute emergency department in Okhla. The 1983 World Cup-winning legendary all-rounder was wished a speedy recovery by many on social media, including celebrities from the film industry. Khan, who owns the Indian Premiere League (IPL) team, wrote on Twitter, "Get well sooner than soon Paaji! @therealkapildev wishing you a speedy recovery as fast as your bowling & batting. Love to you sir."Singh, who is portraying Dev in filmmaker Kabir Khan's upcoming movie "83", said the veteran cricketer embodies "strength and resilience". "The Legend @therealkapildev embodies strength and resilience. Praying for a speedy recovery of my main man," he added."Get well soon sir ! Kapil Dev!" tweeted Chadha. Also wishing Dev good health were actors Riteish Deshmukh and Dipannita Sharma.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:42Published
Actor Ranveer Singh was spotted out and about in Mumbai on Thursday. As paparazzi surrounded him and his car for photos, they also witnessed a minor accident. A video shows Ranveer getting out of his Mercedes car to inspect what had happened. Turned out, a motorbike had brushed past Ranveer's car, scratching it. The actor simply checked the damages and went back to his car. Ranveer was later seen at Yash Raj Films' studios. On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in the sports-drama '83'. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on Indian cricket team's win at the 1983 World Cup.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:54Published