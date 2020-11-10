Biden's COVID-19 Advisor Speaks in Favour of a Nationwide Lockdown

Global  
 

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Doctor Michael Osterholm, a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 “advisory board” has spoken out about the benefits of a lockdown.


Biden adviser floats possible lockdown to check COVID-19

 "We could pay for a package right now to cover all of the lost wages," Dr. Michael Osterholm told Yahoo! Finance.
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Biden adviser urges lockdown 'like NZ and Australia'

 A coronavirus adviser to Joe Biden has encouraged the president-elect to follow a New Zealand and Australia-style lockdown for four to six weeks as he warned of..
New Zealand Herald

Hospitals overwhelmed as coronavirus cases surge across the nation

 "No question our hospitals are about to be overrun," said Dr. Michael Osterholm. "Don't be surprised when we hit 200,000 [cases] a day."
CBS News

A Surging Virus and a Muddled Transition

 Shut out by current Trump aides, Biden’s team turns to former ones: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

India's Covid active caseload drops below 4.85 L; daily new recoveries outnumber fresh cases

 India's active Covid-19 cases remained below five lakh for the third consecutive day at 4,84,547, which comprise 5.55 per cent of the total caseload, the Union..
IndiaTimes
Infected again or endless COVID? How the 'reinfection phenomenon' could impact vaccines, herd immunity and human behavior.

 Can you get it again? Scientists are still investigating to find out how long the immune system can keep someone safe from COVID-19 after infection.
USATODAY.com

