Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden Appoints Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Joe Biden Appoints Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff

Joe Biden Appoints Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff

On Wednesday, Joe Biden named longtime aide Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ron Klain Ron Klain American civil servant

Former Obama speechwriter weighs in on Biden transition

 President-elect Joe Biden has named Ron Klain as his chief of staff. David Litt, a former speechwriter for President Obama and author of "Democracy in One Book..
CBS News

11/12: CBSN AM

 Ron Klain tapped to serve as Biden's Chief of Staff; Texas hospitals overwhelmed with patients.
CBS News

President-elect Biden names Ron Klain as chief of staff

 President-elect Joe Biden has appointed longtime aide Ron Klain as his chief of staff. The Biden-Harris team is pushing forward with their transition plans as..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States, 47th Vice President of the United States

Eye Opener: Coronavirus spread accelerates as Thanksgiving nears

 The U.S. is sinking deeper into the coronavirus pandemic as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches. Also, President-elect Joe Biden is projected to win the state of..
CBS News
Biden's COVID-19 Advisor Speaks in Favour of a Nationwide Lockdown [Video]

Biden's COVID-19 Advisor Speaks in Favour of a Nationwide Lockdown

Doctor Michael Osterholm, a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 “advisory board” has spoken out about the benefits of a lockdown.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

JUST IN: Biden to Pick Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff

JUST IN: Biden to Pick Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff *Ron Klain*, who served as chief of staff to *Joe Biden* in the Obama administration and as a senior...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •RTTNewsWashington PostDaily CallerUpworthy


President-Elect Joe Biden Names Is First Cabinet Pick

Biden has named Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff. Klain has been a fixture in the White...
NPR - Published

Former White House chief of staff says delayed transition could "put American lives at risk"

Andy Card, who served as White House chief of staff to President George W. Bush, joined "Red and...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day



Related videos from verified sources

CBS News Projects Joe Biden Has Won Arizona [Video]

CBS News Projects Joe Biden Has Won Arizona

CBS News has projected Joe Biden as the winner of Arizona after counties reported more vote tallies Thursday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:16Published
Elizabeth Warren Calls On Biden To Cancel Student Debt [Video]

Elizabeth Warren Calls On Biden To Cancel Student Debt

Reuters Sen. Elizabeth Warren called on Joe Biden to cancel a large portion of student debt. She is pushing for it without Congress as well, reports Business Insider. "This is the single most effective..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:41Published
Is The Bromance Between Trump And Fox News Over For Good? [Video]

Is The Bromance Between Trump And Fox News Over For Good?

Possibly referring to himself as 'the Golden Goose' that had been forgotten, President Donald Trump on Thursday ratcheted up his attacks on Fox News. The president regularly tweets Fox News clips of..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:41Published