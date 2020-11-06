Watch: Soldiers, civilians killed in Pak shelling along LoC, several injured
At least eight Pakistan Army soldiers, including 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes were killed in retaliatory firing by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.
"The list of Pakistan Army soldiers killed includes 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes," Indian Army sources said.
"10-12 Pakistan Army soldiers injured in the Indian Army firing in which a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads have also been destroyed," the sources added.
Earlier, three Indian Army soldiers were killed in two separate locations in Jammu and Kashmir while foiling infiltration bids by Pakistan-backed terrorists and ceasefire violations by the troops of the neighboring country.
Two soldiers were killed in the Uri sector while one was killed in the Gurez sector, Army sources informed.
Meanwhile, three civilians were killed and several other sustained injuries as Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked ceasefire violations in multiple sectors from Uri to Gurez along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said.
Pakistan on Thursday started unprovoked ceasefire violation in four sectors of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. The four sectors where ceasefire was violated are Nowshera, Rajouri, Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba. Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and mortars. This is the third consecutive day when Pakistan targeted hamlets and posts on the Indian side. Shelling by Pakistan drew a befitting retaliation by the India Army. Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire 24 times this month.
