Shapps says Prime Minister always listens to range of advice

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps has said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has always listened to a "wide range of advisors" and not just Dominic Cummings.

Shapps added Cummings' is the type of advisor who challenges the way things are done.

Report by Odonovanc.

