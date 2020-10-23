Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ghana’s former President Jerry Rawlings dies aged 73

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Ghana’s former President Jerry Rawlings dies aged 73

Ghana’s former President Jerry Rawlings dies aged 73

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo says Rawlings died in hospital in Accra after a short illness.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jerry Rawlings Jerry Rawlings Fourth President of the Republic of Ghana

Jerry Rawlings: Remembering Ghana's 'man of the people'

 Ghana's longest-serving leader led by example but later fell foul of his own standards, says Akwasi Sarpong.
BBC News

Jerry Rawlings: Why he divided opinion in Ghana

 Jerry Rawlings twice seized power in Ghana but returned the country to democratic control. After his first coup attempt he was sentenced to death but he escaped..
WorldNews

Jerry Rawlings: Ghana's ex-president dies aged 73

 Ghana's former President Jerry John Rawlings has died at the age of 73. As a senior officer in the Ghana Air Force, he led two coups, first in 1979, handing over..
WorldNews

Ghana Ghana Country in West Africa


Nana Akufo-Addo Nana Akufo-Addo President of Ghana


Accra Accra Capital of Ghana

Family of cameraman hopes he 'did not die in vain' [Video]

Family of cameraman hopes he 'did not die in vain'

Relatives of a cameraman killed when a stunt went wrong on a joint BBC andNetflix drama said they hope no other family has to endure their “heartbreak”,after a coroner ruled the risk of fatal injury was not effectively recognisedor managed. Mark Milsome died after a Land Rover ploughed into him during theshoot in Achimota Forest outside Accra in Ghana in November 2017. The 54-year-old, who had been involved in big-screen hits such as the James Bond filmQuantum Of Solace, was working at the time for production company ForgivingEarth Limited.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Ghana's former President Jerry Rawlings dies at 73

Ghana's former leader Jerry Rawlings, who seized power twice in military coups but went on to bring...
News24 - Published Also reported by •UpworthyallAfrica.comDeutsche Welle


See Jerry Rawlings 'revolution quotes' wey change Ghana

Ghana begin seven days of national mourning on Friday to honour former president Jerry John Rawlings.
Upworthy - Published

Jerry Rawlings: Ghana's ex-president dies aged 73

He led two coups, first in 1979 and then in 1981 and was an elected president from 1992 to 2001.
BBC News - Published