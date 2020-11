Clarke: Scotland success still sinking in Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 05:18s - Published 2 minutes ago Clarke: Scotland success still sinking in Scotland head coach Steve Clarke admits their penalty shootout victory over Serbia to qualify for Euro 2020 has not fully sunk in yet 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, Hibernian, Dundee Utd, St Johnstone Scotland legend backs Steve Clarke for play-off final success, three US youngsters to train with...

BBC News - Published 3 days ago