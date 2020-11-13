Morning Brew GMK 111320

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

For this week's Morning Brew, Southern Lights returns to the Kentucky Horse Park from November 22nd to December 31st.

### its beginning to look a lot like christmas in lexington.

According to the the kentucky horse park, it's annual southern lights show is retunring this month.

The drive-thru light show tradition..

Runs from november 22 through december 31 for children of all ages.

### l3: morning brew white emotional reunion between elderly couple united kingdom now to a touching story out of the u- k... kenneth meredith and his wife betty have been together for 70 years... but covid has been keeping them apart.

That was -- until yesterday.

96-year-old kenneth has been living in a nursing home... unable to see his wife betty.

When the separation became too much... betty and the care home staff devised a plan.

They surprised kenneth with a romantic reunion.

The heart-warming moment was caught on camera... kenneth dashed toward betty in the home's restaurant... filled with heart- shaped balloons and roses.

When he asks her if she's taking him back... betty responds... "i'm not taking you back, i've come to live with you!"

