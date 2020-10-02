Watch: Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Kupwara

Six civilians, including children were injured in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on November 13. The injured have been hospitalised. "Government should look into it, we are very scared. Shelling should stop," a local said.
At least eight Pakistan Army soldiers, including 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes were killed in retaliatory firing by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. "The list of Pakistan Army soldiers killed includes 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes," Indian Army sources said. "10-12 Pakistan Army soldiers injured in the Indian Army firing in which a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads have also been destroyed," the sources added. Earlier, three Indian Army soldiers were killed in two separate locations in Jammu and Kashmir while foiling infiltration bids by Pakistan-backed terrorists and ceasefire violations by the troops of the neighboring country. Two soldiers were killed in the Uri sector while one was killed in the Gurez sector, Army sources informed. Meanwhile, three civilians were killed and several other sustained injuries as Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked ceasefire violations in multiple sectors from Uri to Gurez along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said. The injured have been admitted to the hospital.
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on November 06 said that Pakistan Army and its intelligence agency ISI are propagating false communal narrative to create social disharmony within India. "Pakistan has continued to remain the epicentre of armed Islamic insurgency and terrorism. For three decades now, Pakistan army and its intelligence agency ISI have been waging a proxy war in JandK have now increasingly resorting to non-kinetic means by launching vicious anti-India rhetoric on social media and propagating false communal narrative to create social disharmony within India," said Rawat.
Unity Cricket Tournament, organised by the Indian Army concluded in Hafruda Handwara in Kupwara district. Joint efforts of residents in North Kashmir and security forces have made it possible that Handwara which was known for encounters with terrorists has now witnessed a cricket tournament participated by around 24 cricket teams. Famous woman cricketer of Kashmir, Jasia Akhtar also attended the tournament and appreciated the efforts made by the Indian Army and urged parents of the youth to let them perform in these kinds of tournaments so that they can perform in Ranji team. Meanwhile, the players who participated in this tournament also appreciated this step taken by the Indian army as it will boost the sports culture in this border district of Kashmir Valley.
Several people, reportedly BJP workers gathered outside PDP office in Jammu to hoist the Indian flag. People were seen trying to hoist the national flag over Jammu and Kashmir's state flag. Three people, claiming to be BJP workers from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, were on Monday detained while trying to hoist the tricolour at the historic clock tower near the city centre here, officials said. Three people tried to hoist the tricolour at 'Ghanta Ghar' (clock tower) in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk here early Monday morning, the officials said. They said the trio, claiming to be BJP workers from Kupwara district of north Kashmir, raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and in favour of the party and tried to hoist the tricolour at the clock tower. However, the police swung into action and took them into custody. This comes after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s recent remarks on the national flag. Mufti said she won’t raise tricolour flag till J&K state flag is restored. Watch the full video for more details.
The Army has foiled an attempt to push in arms and ammunition by Pakistan from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a cache, including four AK74 rifles, officials said on Saturday. Alert troops foiled Pakistan's attempt to push in arms across the LoC in Keran Sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, an Army official said. He said the Army noticed two-three men transporting some items in a tube tied to a rope across the Kishenganga river. The troops immediately reached the location and recovered four x AK 74 rifles, eight magazines, and 240 rounds concealed in two bags. The area has been cordoned off and a search is under progress, the official said.
Indian Army deployed at the Keran Sector of North Kashmir thwarted an attempt of smuggling of weapons by Pakistan Army-supported terrorists from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place on October 09. Four AK 74 rifles, eight magazines and 240 AK rifle ammunitions have been recovered. According to Indian Army sources, "Troops detected movement on the banks of Kishen Ganga River. Immediately, joint operation was launched with Jammu and Kashmir Police. 2-3 terrorists were detected trying to transport some items in a tube tied to a rope from far bank of the river. Troops reached and recovered arms."
The whole world knows Ladakh has become union territory and people of Ladakh have accepted it, said Ladakh BJP president Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on November 14 after Twitter showed Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh. "I welcome the steps taken by the central government, because after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J-K, Twitter should know about the areas and where it is located. Anyone writes anything the decision cannot be changed because whole world knows that Ladakh has become a union territory," Earlier, the government of India has issued notice to Twitter for showing Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh.
Pakistan on Thursday started unprovoked ceasefire violation in four sectors of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. The four sectors where ceasefire was violated are Nowshera, Rajouri, Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba. Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and mortars. This is the third consecutive day when Pakistan targeted hamlets and posts on the Indian side. Shelling by Pakistan drew a befitting retaliation by the India Army. Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire 24 times this month.
Pakistani forces are targeting civilians in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Ceasefire violations by security personnel of the neighbouring nation have damaged houses in border villages.
Locals chanted patriotic slogans as the mortal remains of Rifleman Shubham Sharma reached his residence in Jammu's RS Pura on October 02. Sharma had lost his life in an incident of ceasefire violation.