Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police arrests cheater

Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police arrested a cheater named Rahul Narang.

The arrested person is accused of cheating a man of Rs 3 crore after assuring him to make him his business partner.

Authorities acted after the complainant approached the EOW arm of Delhi Police.

In this regard, EOW registered a case and investigation was taken up.

During investigation, it was emerged that accused lured the complainant to invest him in his business of Gymnasium and assured to introduce him as a partner in the business but after taking the amount of Rs 3 crore, the accused denied to execute the partnership deed and the cheques issued for repayment of the amount were also dishonored on presentation.


