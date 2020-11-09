The team behind the breakthrough COVID jab
Ugur Sahin, half of the team behind the COVID-19 vaccine, says he's hopeful the UK may get its first doses before Christmas.
David Lammy predicts COVID crisis will be over by next summerLabour shadow minister David Lammy has predicted the coronavirus crisis will be over by summer next year.It follows Monday’s announcement of a vaccine breakthrough by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer,..
Vaccine findings a 'landmark moment' says head of Oxford triThe head of Oxford's vaccine trial team has said the findings of pharmaceutical firm Pfizer marks a "landmark moment" against the coronavirus pandemic. Pfizer announced on Monday that interim findings..