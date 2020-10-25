Global  
 

Ireland's Browne tests positive for COVID-19 after England friendly

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Midfielder Alan Browne is the second Ireland player to test positive for the novel coronavirus this week.


Coronavirus: Too early for Christmas travel plans, European countries say

 Sweden, Ireland and France warn that travel over the holiday period could be limited due to Covid-19.
BBC News

England 3-0 Republic of Ireland: Jude Bellingham makes debut at 17

 Jude Bellingham becomes the third-youngest player to represent England as they enjoy a routine win over the Republic of Ireland in a friendly at Wembley.
BBC News

Bellingham makes debut in England win over Republic of Ireland

 Jude Bellingham becomes the third-youngest player to represent England as they enjoy a routine win over the Republic of Ireland in a friendly at Wembley.
BBC News
Gareth Southgate worried about Joe Gomez injury [Video]

Gareth Southgate worried about Joe Gomez injury

England manager Gareth Southgate says he is hopeful Joe Gomez makes a speedyrecovery after suffering an injury during a training session ahead of theirfriendly match against the Republic of Ireland.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Browne tests positive for coronavirus, less than 24 hours after playing vs England

Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for coronavirus after playing against...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •BBC SportBBC News


England v Republic of Ireland FREE LIVE stream: How to watch friendly clash – kick-off time, TV channel and radio coverage

England host the Republic of Ireland in an international friendly at Wembley this week. The Three...
talkSPORT - Published

The major talking points ahead of England’s friendly with Republic of Ireland

England host the Republic of Ireland in a friendly at Wembley on Thursday night as the two nations...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Team TalkBBC News



England train ahead of Rep of Ireland friendly [Video]

England train ahead of Rep of Ireland friendly

Rob Dorsett is with the England squad at St George's Park as they prepare for their friendly against the Republic of Ireland.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:33Published
Win over Italy helps England seal Six Nations title as Ireland lose in Paris [Video]

Win over Italy helps England seal Six Nations title as Ireland lose in Paris

England were crowned 2020 Guinness Six Nations champions on points differenceafter a conclusive victory over Italy propelled them beyond the reach ofclosest rivals France and Ireland. Eddie Jones’..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
No U-turn on free school meals in the holidays, says Brandon Lewis [Video]

No U-turn on free school meals in the holidays, says Brandon Lewis

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis says there will not be a U-turn orchange of policy on providing free school meals in the holidays in England.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published