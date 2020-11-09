Video Credit: WTHI - Published 5 days ago

Republicans swept the election in Vigo County many say this is a new trend

This year's election has come with a lot of things we have never seen before.

Including election results from the races in vigo county.

She talked with a former vigo county judge... who's now a political science professor.

Patrece...rondrell... more than 11 thousand people voted straight ticket republican in vigo county.

And many people who have been in the county for years say it's a change from years past.

Looking down the results for the vigo county election... you may notice in almost every race -- a republican won.

"we have a republican mayor we have a republican prosecutor we have a republican clerk."

That's david bolk.

Now -- a political science legal studies professor at indiana state univeristy.

Before that -- he was a terre haute city court judge for 12 years.

And a circuit court judge for 14 years.

And he says politics has always been a big part of his life.

"i recall going to election night parties when i was 13 and 14 years old so you know for 45 years i've been around and involved in vigo county politics."

Bolk says 30 years ago -- you would not have seen this many republicans holding office "in 1990 when i first ran for office.

None of those people were republicans."

A lot of that reason is because of straight ticket voters.

More than half of all voters in vigo county voted straight ticket republican.

He says this is a trend we're seeing across the midwest.

"county's have gone form historical democrat areas to more republican.

/// in 30 years its really changed dramatically" vigo county elected two new commissioners.

Both republican both commissioners.

Bolk says this is something he has never seen in his lifetime and doesn't think it's ever happened in vigo county history.

