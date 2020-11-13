8 Ways to Give Back to Your Community (World Kindness Day)

Whether big or small, performing acts of kindness for the people around you not only benefits them but also yourself.

Research has shown that being kind to others can directly contribute to a boost in a person’s overall mood and wellbeing.

In honor of World Kindness Day, here are eight ways you can give back to your community.

1.

Volunteer at Your Local School.

2.

Organize a Community Yard Sale.

3.

Donate to Charity.

4.

Visit a Senior Center.

5.

Coach a Local Youth Team.

6.

Tutor a Student.

7.

Serve on Your Local Community Board.

8.

Organize a Food Co-op