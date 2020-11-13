8 Ways to Give Back to Your Community (World Kindness Day)
Whether big or small, performing acts of kindness for the people around you not only benefits them but also yourself.
.
Research has shown that being kind to others can directly contribute to a boost in a person’s overall mood and wellbeing.
In honor of World Kindness Day, here are eight ways you can give back to your community.
.
1.
Volunteer at Your Local School.
2.
Organize a Community Yard Sale.
3.
Donate to Charity.
4.
Visit a Senior Center.
5.
Coach a Local Youth Team.
6.
Tutor a Student.
7.
Serve on Your Local Community Board.
8.
Organize a Food Co-op