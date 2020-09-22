Global  
 

Typhoon leaves at least 42 dead and 20 missing in Philippines

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s
Typhoon Vamco knocked down power lines and damaged homes as it passed north of Manila.View on euronews


At least 42 killed after Typhoon Vamco batters Philippines [Video]

Another 20 people are missing after landslides and flooding destroy homes, leaving dozens of towns without power.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:02
Manila starts Vamco clean-up [Video]

Police and soldiers in the Philippines searched for dozens of people still missing on Friday after Typhoon Vamco killed at least 39 people and caused some of the worst flooding in years in the capital Manila and nearby provinces. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:59
Thousands of homes under water after Philippines typhoon [Video]

Strong winds barrelled across north of the main island Luzon killing and injuring dozens of people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:16
Typhoon Vamco: Major floods in Manila after latest storm hits the Philippines [Video]

It's the third typhoon to hit the country in as many weeks. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50

At least 39 dead in Philippines typhoon

Floods triggered by Typhoon Vamco have left 39 people dead in the Philippines, with thousand rescued...
SBS - Published Also reported by •euronews•Belfast Telegraph


Typhoon Goni: Philippines survivor tells of children swept away

A farmer's child was found dead miles from home after the family was separated by volcanic mudflow.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


39 dead after typhoon leaves high water, mud in Philippines

Thick mud and debris coated many villages around the Philippine capital Friday after a typhoon caused...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •euronews•Belfast Telegraph



Moment emergency crews rescue newborn from flooded home after Typhoon Vamco [Video]

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:55
At least 10 dead as typhoon slams Philippines [Video]

At least 10 people died and three others were missing after Typhoon Goni, the world's strongest typhoon this year, barreled through the south of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday, an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:57
3 dead after severe floods hit Indonesia; hundreds evacuated, homes, cars washed away [Video]

Severe floods hit Indonesia leaving at least three people died due to the heavy rain on Monday, September 21. Footage shows the deluge of muddy brown water battering the Cicurug District, of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:14