Typhoon leaves at least 42 dead and 20 missing in Philippines
Typhoon Vamco knocked down power lines and damaged homes as it passed north of Manila.View on euronews
Manila starts Vamco clean-up Police and soldiers in the Philippines searched for dozens of people still missing on Friday after Typhoon Vamco killed at least 39 people and caused some of the worst flooding in years in the capital Manila and nearby provinces. Flora Bradley-Watson reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59 Published on January 1, 1970
