Clean Up Columbus - 11/13/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 8 minutes ago

It will be held Saturday, November 14th from 9 AM to Noon.

WCBI's Eric Crosswhite speaks to Columbus Mayor Robert Smith and Councilman Steven Jones about a community cleaning project called Clean Up Columbus.

Eric crosswhite: welcome back.

We are joined now by mayor robert smith and councilman steven jones from the city of columbus.

Good morning guys.

Thanks for joining us.

Mayor robert smith: good morning.

Councilman steven jones: good morning.

Thanks for having us.

Eric crosswhite: big day this weekend, another citywide clean-up.

And this is something that you guys know is important to the people of columbus, because they've told you.

Mayor robert smith: that is correct.

This is our second citywide, clean up, the little cleanup here in the city of columbus.

And we are just encouraging all of our citizens to get involved in our citywide, clean-up effort.

The mayor and the council can only do so much.

It's going to take all of our citizens to get involved for those citizens who cannot participate on saturday morning, we just encourage those citizens to clean up around their home, out in the street, out in front of where they live, also in their neighborhoods.

Mayor robert smith: we had great participation when we did it in september.

So we're encouraging all of our citizens to get involved in the citywide clean- up on saturday, november the 14th from 9:00 until 12:00.

And ms. have already discussed the location where everyone will meet.

Each councilman will have a meeting place for their constituents who want to participate in the citywide clean-up.

So we are hoping for successful cleanup day on this coming saturday.

Eric crosswhite: i'm sure it will be.

And councilman, we know that the first one you had, was a success.

How did that feel as a leader in the community, to see people stepping up and taking care of their community?

Councilman steven jones: it feels great to see people come out and participate and know that they don't want the litter in their neighborhoods as well.

But we want to encourage people not to litter also.

Eric crosswhite: sure, sure.

Yeah.

That's a big first step.

Councilman steven jones: right.

Eric crosswhite: right.

Mayor, how did it make you feel to see people stepping up like that?

Mayor robert smith: it made me feel great to see the citizens that are concerned.

Because you could imagine, how many people either email me or call city hall or called the councilman, complain about litter.

And the sad part about it is that we through the work program, through our court division, we assign people through court to pay off their fines.

And you'll go down the bypass, say from 45 to the bridge there on 82, you clean it up today, and you go back tomorrow, and it seem as though it haven't even been clean up.

Is that we just have to encourage our citizens to take pride in the city, take pride in our surroundings.

And it take all of us working together to clean up the litter in the city of columbus and our neighborhoods.

Eric crosswhite: absolutely.

What time do the people need to come out saturday?

Mayor robert smith: if they get to their respective locations, about 8:45, will be outstanding.

Also, we will have some food that will be served at 12:00 at the municipal complex, for those that would like to participate, are hungry, after we finish the cleanup.

It's sponsored by two organizations and one of the organizations is remax with colin .

He's sponsoring some of the food, which will be pizza.

And the other organization is the youth group.

Councilman steven jones: 205.

Mayor robert smith: that's youth group 205.

Councilman steven jones: 205 youth organization.

Mayor robert smith: yeah.

Eric crosswhite: okay.

And is this something that you can see happening more and more often?

We know that the first one was a success.

We're hoping that the second one will be.

Councilman, do you think this is something that will be a regular event around columbus?

Councilman steven jones: yeah, definitely.

I know we were planning on having it every so often.

At least, four times a year, at least.

Because we're actually serious about the litter, and we want to make sure, as a councilman, as the mayor and as a city, that our city looks beautiful for the people that are coming in.

Eric crosswhite: mayor, do you think it would surprise people out there how much trash that you guys can collect in one day?

Mayor robert smith: i think it will surprise them.

And then again, it might not surprise them.

Because the people that ride around in the city... eric crosswhite: they see.

Mayor robert smith: ... you can see the litter that is out there.

You can ride through the neighborhoods, through the thoroughfares.

And you can see the amount of litter that is out there.

So hopefully, we can clean up the city prior to the thanksgiving holiday.

Eric crosswhite: absolutely.

Everything's looking nice as we go into the holidays.

Anybody can come out and volunteer.

The supplies, what they need, you guys will have handy.

Mayor robert smith: right.

That's exactly right.

We'll have everything that's needed.

As far as the garbage bags, the little pickup gadgets, we'll have the gloves.

All they need to do is show up.

Eric crosswhite: all right.

And they can reach out to the local councilman to figure out where they need to go for each individual- mayor robert smith: that's exactly right.

Eric crosswhite: all right gentlemen, anything else that we need to add?

Mayor robert smith: thank you so much.

Eric crosswhite: we covered it all.

You bet.

Thanks guys.

Mayor robert smith: be safe.

Thank you.