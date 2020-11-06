Global  
 

Ex Scotland footballer Murdo McLeod praises current squad

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Ex Scotland footballer Murdo McLeod praises current squad

Ex Scotland footballer Murdo McLeod praises current squad

Ex Scotland footballer Murdo McLeod says the last nine months of lockdown "went quicker" than the closing stages of Scotland's win against Serbia last night.

Report by Odonovanc.

