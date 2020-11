Justin Trudeau Excited About 'Powerful' White House Team Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:56s - Published 10 minutes ago Justin Trudeau Excited About 'Powerful' White House Team Chatting with Sangita Patel during Diwali On The Hill, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shares his congratulations for U.S. president-elect Joe Biden and history-making vice-president-elect Kamala Harris. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like