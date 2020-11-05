White House Preps For Imaginary Second Term
Despite Joe Biden’s win, the Trump administration is moving forward with plans for a second term and refusing to cooperate for a smooth transition of power.
How many incumbent presidents have lost re-election? Trump wouldn't be firstHow many incumbent presidents have lost re-election? Trump wouldn't be first
2020 Election: Biden Projected To Win Wisconsin And MichiganCBS News projects Joe Biden is the winner in Wisconsin and Michigan, capturing 26 electoral votes and inching closer to the 270 he needs to capture the White House and deny President Trump a second..