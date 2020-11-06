Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll stands at 51,304

The Government said a further 376 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Friday, bringing the UK total to 51,304.

Separatefigures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data ondeaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 67,000deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.