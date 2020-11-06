Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll stands at 51,304

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll stands at 51,304

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll stands at 51,304

The Government said a further 376 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Friday, bringing the UK total to 51,304.

Separatefigures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data ondeaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 67,000deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

'Matrix 4' Cast and Crew Throw Secret Wrap Party in Germany

 Not even COVID's 2nd wave or a partial lockdown in Germany could stop "Matrix 4" stars from celebrating the end of filming ... but they tried to keep it on the..
TMZ.com

PM Modi urges citizens to light diyas for soldiers on Diwali

 While addressing the countrymen via a video message, featuring soldiers, police officials, health workers fighting on the frontlines of COVID-19, on Twitter, the..
DNA
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products increased during Covid’: PM Modi [Video]

‘Demand for Ayurvedic products increased during Covid’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated to the nation an Ayurveda teaching and research institute here in Gujarat that will offer a range of courses and forge interdisciplinary collaborations to give a contemporary thrust to the ancient medicine system. PM Modi urged startups and private sectors to be vocal about Ayurveda in global markets. PM Modi said the demand for Ayurvedic products has increased during the pandemic. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus LIVE updates: Victoria chases eighth day of no new cases, awaits Sunday decisions; US continues record case numbers; Australia's death toll remains at 907

Coronavirus continues to challenge the world as Australia keeps adjusting to COVID-normal life.
The Age - Published

1,046 new coronavirus cases, five deaths in Gujarat

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 1,79,679 on Saturday with 1,046 new cases being...
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: India reports 44,878 new cases [Video]

COVID-19: India reports 44,878 new cases

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on November 13 reported single-day spike of 44,878 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 547 deaths in the same period,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published
U.S. Continues To Hit New COVID Milestones As Local Leaders Urge Residents To Stay Home [Video]

U.S. Continues To Hit New COVID Milestones As Local Leaders Urge Residents To Stay Home

The U.S. continues to hit new coronavirus milestones, the highest daily death toll since May and both the highest number of hospitalizations and new cases ever; CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:42Published
US COVID-19 death toll could fill three football stadiums [Video]

US COVID-19 death toll could fill three football stadiums

It's nearly impossible to fathom the number of cases and deaths from the COVID-19 virus, so we added some geographical perspective.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:00Published