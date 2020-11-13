DoorDash In Talks To Go Public

On Friday morning DoorDash released its filing to go public.

In the filing DoorDash said in the filing that, in the first nine months of 2020, it generated revenue of $1.9 billion.

That's compared to $587 million the year before.

CEO Tony Xu said DoorDash is all about helping brick and mortar businesses succeed.

"Helping brick-and-mortar businesses compete, succeed, and flourish in these rapidly changing times is the core problem we are trying to solve.